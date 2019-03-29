LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Police in Lawrence say two suspects are in custody following a double shooting Friday that injured two teens.
Officers said the incident happened at 3:56 p.m. in the 2700 block W. 27th St. at the Holcom Park Recreation Center.
Witnesses at the scene gave police descriptions of a possible suspect vehicle, and a vehicle matching that description was stopped a short time later with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Then, the two people inside were taken into custody.
On Saturday, the police department released an update and said that Benson J. Edwards Jr. and Sahavione K. Caraway had been arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the juvenile detention center on aggravated robbery charges. They are both 17 years old and are from Topeka.
By Saturday, the 18-year-old victim was in critical but stable condition. The 16-year-old victim is in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Both are still in the hospital.
The Lawrence Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, though they did note they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.