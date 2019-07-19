SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – One person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Shawnee.
On Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., officers were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to investigate a domestic battery.
Officers then saw the victim, a 30-year-old woman living in KC, was unconscious and receiving medical treatment.
Shawnee Detectives and the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office Crime Lab then began investigating the case.
On Tuesday at about 6:43 p.m., the victim succumbed to her injuries and passed away.
On Friday, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center.
No other information is available at this time.
