CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Four were arrested Wednesday afternoon after the Clay County Section of the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant.
The warrant was issued in Kansas City.
Methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, and firearms were among the items discovered during the investigation.
The Kansas City Police Department and Platte County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.
