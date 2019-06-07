PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old and a minor connected with burglaries at Best Buy stores in the Kansas City metro, Texas, and Louisiana have been arrested.
According to the police, a Northland sergeant heard over the radio that other officers were responding to an intrusion alarm at the Best Buy on Flintlock Road at 2 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, they found evidence that someone tried to break into the store but was unable to. The officer had a hunch that the suspects might try the Best Buy on Skyview Avenue, so he went there and positioned himself so he was obscure but could see the store’s door.
Soon, a vehicle pulled up at the store and two people began breaking in. The sergeant then called for backup and confronted the suspects when they came out.
The suspects took off running and the authorities took them both into custody. Both are from Houston, Texas.
Officers recovered the more than $14,000 worth of merchandise they had tried to steal.
In addition to the multiple thefts in KC, detectives think the two are connected to a ring of about 20 people who have committed similar overnight burglaries at Best Buy stores cities outside the KC metro, including Springfield, Baton Rouge, Houston, Fort Worth, and several smaller cities in Texas.
One of the suspects is a minor who had been arrested for a similar crime in Texas two weeks ago. The authorities are working to revoke the agreement on which he was released.
The police have asked for no bond for the 18-year-old suspect.
The case has been submitted to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.
