COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Four people were taken into custody on Friday night following a report of an armed person at the MU Women's and Children's Hospital.
A series of tweets from the university said that there was a person with a gun at the hospital. No shots were reported.
They told people to stay away from the area.
That armed person was a man wearing a blue shirt who was seen outside the hospital chasing another man.
The armed man was later taken into custody.
In their latest update, the university gave the "all clear" and said a total of four people had been taken into custody.
They said they believe everyone involved in the incident is in custody.
