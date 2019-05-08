SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an aggravated battery where a subject is believed to be contained in a residence.
The Shawnee Police Department has blocked off the area of Melrose between 67th and 69th Streets to work the investigation.
Please avoid the area of Melrose between 67th and 69th Streets if at all possible. @shawneeKSpolice officers are working an investigation in that area. pic.twitter.com/2PrBrOCJAA— City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) May 8, 2019
Officers said there is currently no threat to the outside public, but do say to avoid the area.
About an hour later, police arrested the subject and the incident was safely resolved.
UPDATE: The incident on Melrose has been safely resolved and officers will be leaving the area shortly. Thank you https://t.co/eNdF8YEhq5— Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) May 8, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
