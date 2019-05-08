Shawnee Standoff

SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an aggravated battery where a subject is believed to be contained in a residence.

The Shawnee Police Department has blocked off the area of Melrose between 67th and 69th Streets to work the investigation.

Officers said there is currently no threat to the outside public, but do say to avoid the area. 

About an hour later, police arrested the subject and the incident was safely resolved. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

