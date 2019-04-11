WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two people in connection with an aggravated robbery and battery that happened on March 1.
The incidents happened in the 700 block of N. 8th St.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Resha Lashon Spearman and 27-year-old Dreyon Natez Hughes.
Hughes lives in an apartment in the 600 block of Freeman Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
The warrants have been issued in connection with an aggravated robbery and an aggravated battery.
Spearman and Hughes were last seen in a silver Chevrolet Cavalier with the Kansas license plate number of “423 LLE.” The sheriff’s office said the car is owned by Spearman’s mother, Joenell Lewis, who lives in the 900 block of Washington Blvd.
The car has front-end and windshield damage. There is a chain holding down the hood of the car.
If you know where Spearman or Hughes is, you are asked to call Detective Dave Dagenett at 913-573-8072 or 913-208-7430.
