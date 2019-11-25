OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police on Sunday night arrested someone in connection with a threat of violence made against Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park involving a rap video uploaded to social media.
Overland Park police said a student at the school received a Snapchat video of a male student rapping about violence, in particular a shooting. However, the rap did not mention any names or school. A separate student recorded the rap to his Snapchat and made a reference to Blue Valley Northwest, according to police.
Investigators located the person who posted the threat and video, and took him into custody. The student who was rapping in the video was not arrested.
The school sent an email out to parents Sunday night about the incident. The email states school officials notified police after finding out about the threat.
There was extra police presence Monday morning at the school as a precaution because of the threat.
Below is the statement from the school to parents:
Husky families,
Earlier this evening we learned there was a threat of violence against our school community. We immediately notified local authorities to determine the credibility of the threat. We were informed tonight by police that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to cooperate with the Overland Park Police Department in their investigation. On Monday, you will see extra police presence on campus to ensure that our students, staff and families feel safe. Thank you to those who shared concerns about what they saw or heard. We are a close community with many trusted relationships. It is because of these relationships that we were aware of the threat and able to ensure the safety of our school family.
Thank you for your support.
