LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an accidental shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy.
Bishop Mendoza, 21, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment, and possession of a stolen handgun.
The shooting happened on the morning of Friday, Sept. 17 in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive.
Legend King, 2, was killed in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.