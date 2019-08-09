SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – A 20-year-old from Springfield has been charged with making a terroristic threat after going into a Walmart there while wearing body armor and carrying a rifle on Thursday.
Dimitriy N. Andreychenko has been charged today with making a terrorist threat in the second degree in connection with events that happened on Thursday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3150 W. Republic St.
Andreychenko reportedly went into the store wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle," another gun, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
No shots were fired during the incident on Thursday. Andreychenko was arrested after he was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter, Springfield police said. No one was injured.
“A person commits the crime of making a terrorist threat in the second degree when he recklessly disregards the risk of causing the evacuation of any portion of a building and knowingly communicates an express or implied threat to cause an incident or condition involving danger to life or knowingly causes a false belief or fear that an incident has occurred or that a condition exists involving danger to life,” a release from the prosecuting attorney said.
Making a terrorist threat in the second degree is a class E felony and is punishable by up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said: “Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre causing a panic.’”
Patterson also asked everyone who exercises their right to carry a weapon to do so in a responsible manner.
“Patterson is thankful that no one was injured at the Walmart, and asks that you join with him in your thoughts and prayers for the Battlefield Police Officer and citizen who were injured in a vehicle collision as the officer responded to the Walmart,” the release said.
Andreychenko is currently in the Greene County Jail and being held on a $10,000 bond with a condition that he not possess any firearm.
Some still wonder if Andreychenko broke any gun laws, so KCTV5 News spoke to one expert about what's legal and what's not in Missouri.
In Missouri, open carry laws say a person could technically carry a rifle over their shoulder if they wanted. However, each city could also have their own ordinances.
In Kansas City, people cannot openly carry a weapon unless they have a concealed carry permit. If they do and no signs on the window indicate people can’t bring in guns, then they can walk in carrying one.
KCTV5 News asked Kansas City attorney Kevin Jamison to break down why no gun charges were likely in this case.
“As far as being legal, it seems to of been legal,” he said. “I think the worst they could possibly put against him is making a public disturbance or something to that affect.”
Jamison, who is also the President of the Western Missouri Shooters Alliance, said despite having a concealed carry permit himself, he doesn’t advise carrying openly.
“Rubbing people’s noses in our gun possession doesn’t change people’s minds for the better,” he said.
He stated that merely making a point is enough to get someone killed.
“You have a right, yes, but you have a right to do the right things as well,” he said.
Despite the open gun laws in Missouri, if you are a criminal and someone who has a felony record, it is illegal to carry a weapon or wear body armor under any circumstances.
