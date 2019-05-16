INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking a woman wanted on a felony Jackson County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Megan M. Dean, 33, is also listed as armed and dangerous due to documented encounters with law enforcement while armed.
Dean 5’5” tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where police can find her, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD TIPS at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.