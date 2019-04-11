KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 64-year-old man from Arkansas has been sentenced for the statutory rape of his child in Blue Springs.
On Thursday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Victor Robert Libeer to serve two consecutive life sentences on top of a seven-year sentence already ordered in Arkansas.
According to court records, Libeer began abusing the child in his home in Blue Springs years earlier.
The abuse initially came to light after the child gave birth when she was 16 years old. The baby was Libeer’s child, police learned.
The victim told detectives that the abuse began as early as when she was 10 years old.
The victim told police Libeer raped her, possibly a dozen times, after telling her that if she loved him then she "would do it for him."
