KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has taken to Facebook to encourage members of the church to keep donating.
Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann says the current crisis has created a myth that the church is not being responsible.
There are a new series of carefully crafted videos that have been released.
You may soon see them on Facebook because these are sponsored posts -- meaning the Catholic church is putting its money behind this message to ensure people see it.
In the video, Naumann speaks directly to his congregation about the scandal and promises the church has changed. He also expresses empathy for victims
So far, the videos are getting mixed reaction on Facebook. Others question the timing.
"The easiest way to be transparent is put the name of predators on website. Publish them let everyone know there is a predator in your community," said Kansas City attorney Rebecca Randles.
One former parishioner KCTV5 News spoke to feels these videos are about funding a church that currently has a tarnished image
“Bishop Naumann was really talking about money,” Larry Davis said. “They want the money to continue to flow.”
The church released financial information on their website promising transparency and accountability.
Naumann is quoted as saying he wants to lead the way in the care of victims.
These healing videos strike a raw chord for some people in our area.
“I wish Archbishop Nauman would call it what it is and stop this abuse (expletive). It’s rape and sexual assault he won’t call it what it is,” Mike Foreman said.
Forman says he was sexually abused by Catholic priest from that archdiocese.
Forman shares what happened behind-the-scenes in his fight for accountability and what he thinks of these videos. Our investigation continues tonight on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.