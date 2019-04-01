FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- March came in like a lion and left like a lion.
It snowed the first weekend of the month and the last weekend of the month. Much colder than average air followed both rounds of snow.
Those two cold snaps are primarily responsible for the wetter than average and colder than average numbers for March. Here’s a look at the stats:
But March was also notable for one big warm up.
On March 27, we broke a 147-day stretch without a high temperature above 70 degrees. It was 73 degrees on March 27.
So how is April shaping up?
At this point it looks a lot warmer. Why? The sun angle is climbing higher. The snow-pack over the northern United States continues to melt. And Canada, our source region for cold air outbreaks, has warmed up a lot.
Afternoon temperatures on March 31 in southern Canada were in the mid-30s. A month ago, they were still below zero.
These factors, combined with a warmer weather pattern will lead to above average temperatures for the first two weeks of April.
Kansas City’s average high as April gets under way is around 61 degrees. But this year, the first 10-days will be dominated by a stretch in the 70s.
A stretch that could include five consecutive days with highs above 70 degrees.
The last time we had back to back days with high temperatures above 70-degrees was Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. That was nearly six months ago. But this shouldn’t be a surprise.
According to statistics from Climate Central, a group of scientists who study and track climate change, Kansas City’s springtime temperatures have been slowly warming over the last 50 years.
Increasing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are blamed for our warming temperatures and if present carbon dioxide trends continue spring temperatures will continue to rise. But this Spring may buck that trend.
El Nino is forecast to strengthen this spring bringing Kansas City and the mid-west active weather right through June.
El Nino could bring more clouds, rain and perhaps severe weather to the mid-west. The unsettled weather could result in lower than average temperatures persisting into the start of summer.
Here is the spring temperatures outlook from the Climate Prediction Center:
The CPD’s spring rainfall outlook below suggests most of the country has a higher than normal chance of seeing above average rainfall. The greater chances for above average rainfall exist over the Rockies and the southeastern U.S.
In Kansas City, we have roughly a 33% chance of seeing more rain than normal. We had an active winter and with El Nino getting stronger and lasting through spring we should have higher than average rain and thunderstorm chances.
To recap: April will be warmer, perhaps a lot warmer but it’s also looking rainy at times, if not stormy. So buckle up and get ready for spring to really bloom over the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.