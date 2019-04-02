FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) --
There haven’t been any tornadoes in Missouri or Kansas in 2019. And by the looks of things, we won’t have tornadoes this week. Below are the severe weather outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday and Thursday.
Just how slow is this severe weather season?
Preliminary reports show just 45 reports of wind and hail in Missouri and just four severe weather reports in Kansas. But history tells us this will likely soon change.
We are entering into a time of year when severe weather season starts to ramp up. Check out the graphic below which shows you how many tornadoes we average in both Kansas and Missouri for April, May and June.
Warmer temperatures and higher humidity start spreading north starting in April.
The jet stream is still strong but will begin to slowly weaken in April and will continue weakening all the way into summer. But before that occurs, cold air, warm, dry air and humid air can come together. This combination fuels classic setups like the one below. This type of setup can lead to severe weather outbreaks.
Many of these setups will begin to occur over the southern plains in April but can occur as far north as North Dakota and Minnesota. Here is a look at where the greatest threat for tornadoes exist in April according to climatology.
The greatest tornado threat area spreads to the north and peaks in the month of May over Kansas and Missouri. Notice the threat for tornadoes extends all the way into southern Canada.
As the jet stream slows and temperatures begin to even out across the southern plains, gulf coast states and the southeastern U.S., the tornado threat shifts farther north in June.
The map below depicts the greatest threat for tornadoes in June from Minnesota through Des Moines, to Kansas City and Wichita and stretches as far south as Oklahoma City.
So enjoy the slow start to the severe weather season. But also remember severe weather will soon be in high gear.
With this slower start, it’s a chance to get your severe weather plan together.
We will keep you updated through the spring months.
Don’t forget to download our KCTV5 weather app to stay connected when severe weather returns to the Kansas City area.
Thanks for checking our the blog and stay safe this spring.
