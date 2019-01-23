KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City firefighters are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that has left one person displaced.
The apartment fire took place just after 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment located on East 31st Street and Brooklyn Avenue on the city’s east side.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was injured, but the Red Cross was called to assist the resident because their apartment was heavily damaged.
