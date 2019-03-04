GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews fought an apartment fire on Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Just before 6:00 p.m., crews fought an apartment fire that is located at 12000 block of 3rd Street in Grandview Monday.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the roof of the three-story apartment building.
Officials said that at 6:08 p.m., it became a two-alarm fire.
The fire was called under control at 6:20 by authorities.
Police said later Monday night that 24 adults and 16 children were displaced by the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
