GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Two people in Grandview had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after their apartment caught fire.
The fire department went was called to the 12800 block of 13th St. at 9:42 p.m. on Friday.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen in a first-floor bedroom. That fire was quickly extinguished.
The fire was contained to the one apartment, but it is estimated to have caused $30,000 worth of damage.
The four people who were inside the apartment were outside when firefighters arrived. Two of them had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The authorities are still investigating the fire.
