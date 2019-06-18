10th lydia fire
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several people are out of their homes after a fire at an apartment complex near 10th and Lydia, Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m.

The fire started on the third floor of this building and then spread up to the fourth floor.

Heavy amounts of smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighter worked to put out the fire.

Several windows had to be broken. Crews also had to cut a hole in the roof.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

One man who lived at the complex, Craig Austin, said he woke up coughing and that’s when he realized the smoke was inside his apartment. He says he got his cat and headed out the door.

“I just came straight out,” Austin said. “Everything was going on out here. There was water running down the street, so I knew they’ve been fighting it for a while.

Authorities told KCTV5 only five of the apartments are occupied out of 20.

At this time, we’re not sure exactly how many people have been affected.

Red Cross is on the scene helping those that have been displaced.

