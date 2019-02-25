LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- Kansas started the year at No. 1. Now the Jayhawks have their lowest ranking in more than five years.
Kansas fell to No. 15 for the program's lowest ranking since January 2014. That followed a blowout loss to No. 11 Texas Tech, which was the program's most lopsided loss in any game since November 2014.
The Jayhawks' run of 14 straight years with at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship is in serious jeopardy.
