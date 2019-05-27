In this photo taken April 24, 2019, Elmer Sullivan talks about the times his house has flooded out in the small community of Mosby, Mo. Sullivan and nearly half of the homeowners in Mosby signed up in 2016 for a program in which the government would buy and then demolish their properties rather than paying to rebuild them over and over. They're still waiting for offers, joining thousands of others across the country in a slow-moving line to escape from flood-prone homes.