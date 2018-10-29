In this Nov. 10, 2015, file, pool photograph, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted in August of capital murder, attempted murder and other charges, gestures as Johnson County deputies remove Miller from the courtroom during the sentencing phase of his trial at the Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Johnson County District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan followed a jury's recommendation and sentenced the avowed anti-Semite to death for the fatal shootings of three people at Kansas Jewish sites.