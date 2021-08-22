JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The clippers were buzzing, and the music was blasting for another year of the Know Joey Foundation’s, Fresh Cut Fresh Start, in the historic 18th and Vine district.
“Our goal for that was to be able to give kids a fresh haircut with a hope that they have a fresh start to the school year. Here we are 13 years later it’s still going, so it’s still obviously an initiative that’s needed,” says Founder Joey Thomas.
It was greatly missed last year when the event had to be cancelled because of COVID, but this year they’ve come back stronger, and the edge ups are sharper than ever.
The event had more than 15 volunteer barbers and several community volunteers and organizations pitching in.
“It takes a lot of people to make this thing successful and I’m thankful for every single one of them,” says Thomas.
Even more thankful, is the community members that this event serves.
“I think it’s great I love how the community sticks together for the children, I think it’s wonderful,” says Lakeesha Odum who attended the event.
“It’s very cool giving to the community, giving back to us and we all need it,” says Lola Mayfield who brought her grandchildren to the event.
Mayfield says she brought her grandkids along for a clean cut and some fresh new backpacks, something that put a smile on their faces.
“It’s cool, it’s chill I like it,” says Alena Armstrong who attended the event.
Along with the schoolyear swag, a chance for people to get vaccinated including some that have been on the fringe.
“The kids go home with a good haircut and the vaccination is right. I’m kind of scared to get it, but I’m going to get it anyways,” says Odum.
Words and an event that Thomas can say after 13 years, still makes him proud.
“What you are seeing is a guy giving vision and it being carried out by humble servants and I can’t say it no other way,” says Thomas.
He says the organization donating backpacks full of supplies gave them more than 500, so Thomas says they definitely have some left over and are working on a way to distribute those to people who need them.
