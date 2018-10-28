KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sunday marks the 25th Anniversary of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, an organization devoted to remembering the lives of millions of Jews killed in Europe.
For survivors of the holocaust, Saturday's events are a reminder of the ugly hatred that still exists.
“I'm a strong advocate for the memory,” Tom Lewinsohn, a Holocaust survivor said. “We have a lot of memory.
Lewinsohn survived a concentration camp in Germany.
Sunday night he was part of an anniversary celebration of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education.
“It's very important to remember, especially in the events that happened the other day in the synagogue,” said Lewinson. “Antisemitism is still alive.”
Saturday's events in Pittsburgh weigh heavily on the minds of those devoted to fighting hatred including descendants of presidents.
“What brings you here is humanity,” Clifton Truman Daniel, President Harry Truman’s grandson said. “The reason you're here is to remind people how bad things can get and remind them things can get better.”
“What's sad is one of the reasons we educate and remember some of the tragedies of the past is to avoid what happened yesterday.” Mary Jean Eisenhower, President Eisenhower’s granddaughter said.
In light of the Pittsburgh shooting, organizers added security to the event.
