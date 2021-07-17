KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Annette Bloch, who donated millions to cancer research in the Kansas City metro area, has died at the age of 94.
A remembrance page states she passed away peacefully in her home and was surrounded by family.
She was born in Philadelphia and moved to Kansas City after she married Richard Bloch. Together with Henry Bloch, they founded H&R Block.
She donated over $30 million to the University of Kansas Health System and over $2 million to Truman Medical Center to help establish a expanded cancer treatment center.
The remembrance said at 94 years old, she was "working out 5 days a week, growing ever younger and more vital until cancer caught up with her."
