FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It's not just people we're worried about Tuesday night, pets left out in the elements may not stand a chance. That's what had animal control working late hours Tuesday night circling town in hopes of saving lives.
Alec Giglio was on the clock from 10:30 Tuesday morning until 9:30 Tuesday night, taking calls about animals without proper shelter.
“We’ve got like 74 calls holding,” Alec Giglio, who works at Animal Health and Public Safety, said.
The first address was a familiar one.
“I’ve talked to this guy before. Last year he had everything he needed,” Giglio explained.
With no one home, Giglio went around back and documented what he found: no dogs but three well-kept enclosures and a heated water bowl. In other words, no violations.
“It’s a large brown and black dog,” Giglio described.
By nightfall they were in the Northeast.
“There’s supposedly three big dogs and a German Shepherd that has two puppies outside,” Giglio said.
After no answer at the door, we went out back. No dogs, but plenty of signs that they usually are outside.
“They got the chain here, the messed-up dog house over there,” Giglio stated.
When he tried the door again, mama and her two pups were the only ones there. The owner said he put them outside only to feed them, which is the type of thing Giglio hears a lot.
“I do just have to see the dogs to be sure they’re okay, make sure they’re healthy,” Giglio voiced.
When it’s this cold outside, 7 p.m. and 10 degrees, animal control says you should only have your dog outside for as long as you can stand to be outside with them.
“Some people have asked about well, I like to take my dog to the dog park this time of year. Sure, that’s fine as long as you are out there while they’re out there and as soon as you’re coming in they’re coming in,” John Baccala, who is a KCMO Animal Health Spokesperson, said.
Giglio rarely seizes a dog. He issued several citations but mostly gave lessons, he says most people simply don’t know.
“If they’re outside with no shelter or water, they need to be supervised,” Giglio explained.
