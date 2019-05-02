PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A Parkville man accused of posting revenge porn went to court on Thursday.
Just before his hearing, he leased a billboard off Highway 45.
On Wednesday, KCTV5 News reported that the Platte County prosecutor was concerned about the sign that read, "Andrew Snyder wishes you a wonderful day.” Neighbors were concerned that it wasn't just a friendly greeting.
Snyder’s face is no longer on the billboard because the company took it down on Thursday morning after hearing about the charges against him.
Snyder said nothing as he walked into the Platte County Courthouse. Neither he nor his defense lawyer would comment on his case.
In court, they asked Judge James Amburg for more time to prepare for a hearing. The judge agreed but ordered pretrial supervision for Snyder. There was no mention of the billboard, which turned a few heads from people who knew what Snyder was accused of.
“I looked up and I realized he's the person who posted the fliers,” Ann Burchett said.
Yesterday, Burchett and others recalled papers stuffed in mailboxes and posted on cars. They included the personal information of a woman who lived nearby and her husband, as well as the address to a website containing pornographic images of her.
Court documents said that woman and Snyder had a brief relationship and that Snyder passed out the fliers to get back at her when she broke it off.
“He was putting fliers of the windshields of vehicles,” Dina Garcia said. She remembers them scattered throughout several neighborhood blocks.
“We have a lot of children in this neighborhood and children had access to them,” she said.
Snyder said nothing after court, either. Later, we went to his neighborhood and several people said they were afraid of him and didn't want to speak to KCTV5 News on camera.
However, when one man in a blue car saw us, he stopped to tell us this when we asked if he knew Snyder: “Yeah, I know him. He says you can [expletive] off.”
Snyder's mother also spoke to us off camera and told us she felt that her son was being used by con artists, referring to the woman Snyder had been involved with and her ex-husband.
Snyder heads back to court in June.
