KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An officer on a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Officials said that an officer on a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle at 6:20 PM at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway.
Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital and that the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The person driving the vehicle did stay on the scene and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.