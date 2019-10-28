KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Attorneys representing the Kansas City Police Department have settled in federal court with the parents of a toddler they say was "traumatized" by a police raid that an appeals court called "plainly incompetent".
At the heart of the case is a no-knock raid from November 2010 on Bristol Terrace in which SWAT team members threw a flash-bang grenade into a home as a part of a homicide investigation.
Police during the raid found a woman, a two-year-old girl and her elderly grandmother inside. Police did not find what they were looking for, and no one in the home ended up being charged with anything.
The toddler's family sued KCPD and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners in 2015, saying the little girl was traumatized by the events, the sights and sounds, and the resulting damage caused to the home by tactical officers.
Employees of government agencies are often immune from civil damages while carrying out their duties, but a federal appeals court earlier this year ruled KCPD would not be immune because "any reasonable officer would have known the use of a flash-bang grenade under these circumstances constituted excessive force."
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis went on to say, "Only the plainly incompetent officer announces his presence at a house with no known dangerous people and then decides to throw in a flash-bang grenade because the occupants know he is there...Blindly throwing a flash-bang grenade into the reisdence under these circumstances was obviously unconstitutional."
It's not clear how much money changed hands in the settlement, as it remains confidential per a federal court order. The settlement was reached last Oct. 24, according to federal court records.
