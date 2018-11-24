KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Saturday evening was a busy one at KCI.
After a pleasant Thanksgiving holiday, travelers were trying to beat the snow... and so were airport officials.
A spokesperson for KCI told KCTV5 News they will be calling some crews in early on Sunday morning to start pretreating the runways and roads that connect the terminals.
Most of the passengers there on Saturday had booked their flights long ago and they were feeling lucky to be traveling then instead of Sunday.
Many others decided to change their flights at the last minute so they could leave town ahead of the winter weather.
They said they can't afford to miss work on Monday because of any delays, so they packed their bags and rebooked their flight.
“It was difficult because everyone's trying to get out of town today,” said Michael Mueller, who was headed to Dallas. “We were lucky to get a flight.”
“It's going to be a mess, especially with the ice and all that,” said John Blank, who was on his way to Florida. “We don't play with that down there.”
Sunday is expected to be a busy travel day on the holiday weekend, as well. Airport officials recommend planning ahead and checking your flight schedules throughout the morning.
