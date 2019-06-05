Generic police lights
(KCTV)

BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 38-year-old male has died after a vehicle crash on MO-18 Highway on Tuesday.

The crash occurred as a 1995 Tahoe driven by Lance Utech of Amesterdam, Missouri was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

A 2006 Hino box truck was traveling northbound when it overtook and struck the Tahoe at the crest of a hill.

The truck then overturned, and both vehicles came to a rest off the east side of the roadway.

Utech was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.