BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 38-year-old male has died after a vehicle crash on MO-18 Highway on Tuesday.
The crash occurred as a 1995 Tahoe driven by Lance Utech of Amesterdam, Missouri was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
A 2006 Hino box truck was traveling northbound when it overtook and struck the Tahoe at the crest of a hill.
The truck then overturned, and both vehicles came to a rest off the east side of the roadway.
Utech was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
