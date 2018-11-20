SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The CDC says if you have romaine in your fridge, you should start by removing everything inside.
The signs are already up at places like Chipotle and Panera: the CDC notice means some items are off the menu.
One woman wrote that Olive Garden took her salad from her while she was eating it.
This couple read the news today, even discussed it.
“And then when I went to eat I didn’t really think about it when I sat down and ate,” said Seth Stringham, Overland Park.
“Am I going to think about that when I go to the store? Or are they taking it off the shelves? I hope that they do,” said Jessica Wiemers, Overland Park.
At Cosentino’s Price Chopper, there were big open spaces in the cooler. Butter Lettuce, Spinach, Spring Mix, but no Romaine.
Fortunately, salad is not a big part of most families’ traditional feasts.
The Samaroo family is planning turkey, roast chicken, stewed pork “…macaroni pie.”
“No, no Caesar salad; that’s not a day for salad,” said Gemma Samaroo, visiting from Florida.
If you do have romaine in your fridge, here’s what the CDC suggests:
Throw out not just the romaine, but any food stored with it or touching it.
Empty the rest of the fridge.
Remove shelves and drawers.
Wash everything with warm soapy water, rinse and dry.
Do the same with all food and drink containers before returning to the fridge.
We did find romaine still being served at a local salad joint, The Mixx. The manager said their supplier was safe. The CDC says they have not yet been able to link this outbreak to any one grower, supplier, distributor or brand.
This is not a mandatory recall but an informational alert.
The Mixx’s manager said she would pass KCTV5’s info to the owner and she would call if she had any comment.
