KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Amendment 1 proposes a series of ethics reforms for Missouri politicians, but one part has caused some controversy that the amendment would change the way legislative districts are drawn throughout the state.
Amendment 1, or the Clean Missouri initiative, contains a series of reforms for state senators and representatives.
Some of those include requiring a two-year limit before a legislator can become a paid lobbyist and establishing a cap of $5 on gifts from lobbyists to state legislators. It also makes all legislative records, including emails open to the public. Finally, Amendment 1 changes the criteria for drawing state legislative districts.
“Right now, Missouri has relatively few requirements for how legislative districts are drawn,” said Dr. Debra Leiter, UMKC political science professor.
Leiter has been studying Amendment 1 and its possible impact on Missouri’s legislature. The proposal would require a non-partisan demographer to oversee how the districts are drawn.
“Elections are designed to represent certain geographic areas because often those people have similarities in political preferences. I think the concern is will this cause populations that don’t have a lot in common to be electing from the same representative,” stated Leiter.
Since conservatives in Missouri already hold most districts by a wide margin, the changes could make a few senate and house races more competitive.
“Missouri citizens have a chance to consider how their legislators behave and act and who they want to have responsibility for drawing districts,” proclaimed Leiter.
Three other states will vote on redistricting bills this fall. Ohio voters approved one such measure earlier this year.
