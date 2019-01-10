190110_head on collission with ambulance ray county.png.png

RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Emergency crews are responding to a head-on crash near Richmond, Missouri involving an ambulance Thursday evening.

The crash happened near Highway 210 and County Road N. It closed eastbound traffic on Highway 210.

Images from Chopper5 indicated that multiple vehicles besides the ambulance could have been involved in the incident.

There is no word yet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding injuries.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and check KCTV5.com for further updates.

