DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri for a missing 5-year-old boy.
Craig Emmerson, 5, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of 738 RR2 Ava, MO.
He was last seen with his father, Chad Emmerson who is 53 years old.
They were last seen in a black Jeep Gladiator.
Authorities say the father took the child from the family after "physically assaulting the mother and discharging a firearm inside the home.
The suspect may be enroute to the Springfield area.
April 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.