MARIES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Maries County Sheriff's Office in Missouri issued an Amber Alert on Thursday following an abduction.
Now, both the pregnant mother and her son have been found safe.
Dominque Summerford, a boy who is 10 or 11 months old, was abducted in the 3200 block of Maries County Road 213 at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.
His mother Alison Summerford, a 22-year-old woman who is 5 months pregnant, was also abducted from her residence on Maries County Road.
One possible suspect was Terrioun Frye, a Hispanic man with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a t-shirt with a dragon on it.
The vehicle was a dark GMC or Chevrolet pickup last seen headed toward Vienna, Missouri. There were four tires in bed of the truck.
Later on Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the both the mother and her son had been found safe.
No other information is available at this time.
