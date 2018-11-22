TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The 16-year-old for whom an Amber Alert was issued on Thanksgiving morning has been found and he has not been harmed.
The suspect mentioned by name in the alert has been taken into custody.
The suspect who was not identified by name still has not been identified.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
The authorities thank the public for their help with the alert.
All previous coverage is below.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy abducted at gunpoint from a Topeka home.
Authorities say two suspects armed with handguns entered a home in the 1100 block of Southwest Woodhull about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and allegedly took Shaquan R. Mitchell from the location.
One of the suspects was identified as Trevon Williams, who was wearing all black and attempting to conceal his face with a blue bandanna.
The other suspect is unknown but was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, pulled up to cover his face.
They were seen leaving the home on foot with Mitchell and a television set taken from the home.
No vehicle is associated with this alert.
Mitchell, 16, is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect, Williams, is 19 years old and stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He weighs 172 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at 785-368-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.