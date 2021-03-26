JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- The Amber Alert is no longer active for two kidnapped children out of Prairie Village.
The two children were found safe and the suspect is in custody.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says they were located safe and unharmed in Independence.
ORIGINAL STORY
An Amber Alert has been issued in both Kansas and Missouri for two children abducted Friday night out of Prairie Village, KS.
Authorities say Sammantha Julia Hicks, 2, and Sherman Hicks III, 1, are missing.
The KBI says the two children were forcibly taken from their mother in the 8700 block of Roe Avenue in the area Franklin Park.
The suspect is a Sherman Derrell Hicks, according to state authorities. He is 20 years old.
They were last seen driving or riding in a 2015 Dark Blue Honda CRV.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says information indicates they may have been heading eastbound towards Kansas City, MO.
More information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.