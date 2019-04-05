ST. CHARLES, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: The two children who were abducted and for whom an Amber Alert was issued on Friday have been found safe in Fairmount City, Illinois according to the St. Charles police.
The police said they are in the process of reuniting the children with their mother.
Their biological father is still a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. He is still at-large.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
All previous coverage is below.
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted in St. Charles, Missouri.
The two missing children are 1-year-old Alexia Marez and 3-year-old Fernando Marez.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the children’s biological father physically assaulted their mother, and threatened to kill one of the children before leaving the scene with an unknown Hispanic man and woman.
The abduction happened in the 2000 block of Santa Monica St. at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. St. Charles is near St. Louis, Missouri.
The possible suspect is believed to be 24-year-old Fernando Marez, a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, a black vest, dark blue jeans, and Champion shoes.
He has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.
Alexia Marez was last seen wearing a white and pink flower onesie and blue pants. Fernando Marez was wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants. Both have black hair and are also Hispanic.
Police are looking for a tan 4-door SUV bearing the partial Missouri or Illinois license plate number of “E15.” It was last seen headed west from the scene.
Anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.