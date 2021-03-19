KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A prominent Civil Rights leader in Kansas City has passed away.
Alvin Sykes, 64, died Friday morning from complications of a spinal injury that happened two years ago.
Sykes investigated unsolved murders of Blacks who were killed during the Civil Rights Movement.
The most prominent case he was involved with nationally was the Emmett Till murder.
"It is with deep sadness we announce that Alvin Sykes has passed away. Amongst many other accolades, he helped create the Emmett Till Justice Campaign. He was a friend and inspiration to many," the Emmett Till Interpretive Center said in a tweet.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Syke's loss is a "tough one."
"Alvin's loss is a really tough one," he said. "Largely self-taught with the help of our public libraries, Alvin fought for justice for families of victims long past, communities long disappointed, and a system long overdue for improvement. We will miss him dearly."
Sykes testified several times to Congress concerning Civil Rights crimes and those crimes that were unsolved.
He testified in support of what would become The Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
