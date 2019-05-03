JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Almost a year after a crash that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition, the deputy who was speeding through a red light has been charged.
Highway 350 in Raytown is busy. Thousands of cars pass through the intersection every day.
In May of 2018, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Stoff was going 30 miles faster than the speed limit on the highway when he hit another driver who had the green light.
“Traveling 71 miles an hour in a 45 mile per hour zone, decides to run a red light, again, without any of this lights and sirens on,” said Brett Burmeister, the victim’s attorney.
Stoff hit Christopher Reed. The crash caused bleeding on Reed’s brain, a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and several breaks in his vertebrae.
In the days following the accident, we talked with those close to Reed.
“You never expect it to happen to you,” one of them said. “Everyone is just devastated.”
Now, the deputy faces a misdemeanor charge.
“We’re happy to see charges of any type because our fear, initially, was that no charges would be brought,” Burmeister said.
He said the deputy is still employed with the department.
The sheriff wouldn’t go on camera to talk about their chase policy, which was just changed on April 13.
He said, “The restrictive vehicle pursuit policy did not occur solely because of one incident. We will continue to keep the safety of our citizens and deputies as a priority in everything that we do.”
