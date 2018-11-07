KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police seized three pythons, an alligator and a rabbit from a home Wednesday morning.
Sean Casey, 35, was keeping them as pets inside his home near Phelps and Lee's Summit roads.
Animal control officers say he’ll be able to get back his snakes and rabbit but not the alligator.
Authorities say the landowner wanted the animals off the property. Casey says they're no danger and were treated well.
