KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Harley Davidson plant is expected to close in the fall. It was after that announcement came the NAACP said things started getting particularly rough for the African American workers there.
The organization says African American workers inside the plant have endured racist acts for a long time but said things have ramped up in recent months with the plant closure looming.
The NAACP said some employees no longer feel safe and many even fear an impending riot.
The allegations are offensive.
The allegations include the placement of a noose in the women's bathroom, the hanging of a doll of a black woman with a noose, along with the image of a swastika on the wall of the women's bathroom and racist graffiti in the bathroom including swastikas and the words "n****** die" and "n****** go back to Africa."
Incidents of physical violence within the plant are also noted including a white man that reportedly struck an African American woman in the mouth.
KCTV5 reached out to Harley Davidson but they declined to say whether the company was aware of the allegations or whether anyone had been disciplined as a result. They released a statement saying in part:
"Harley-Davidson is committed to providing a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees, and we have zero-tolerance for any form of harassment. We have a robust and actively enforced Code of Conduct and anti-harassment policy along with well-established processes for employees to report any concerns."
KCTV5 talked with the NAACP Tuesday night, they said they’ll release additional information at their press conference on Friday morning at 10:00.
