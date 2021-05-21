KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is defending his new budget plan which places more police funds under city control.
He was on Fox News arguing this is not a defunding plan.
“While I understand perhaps that people are scared of change and I think that a lot of folks have tried to use this for political divisiveness, this is actually just responsible funding of a police department or the government accountability like you have in every other American city,” Lucas said.
Not everyone agrees.
Many are characterizing the plan as a defunding plan which would have disastrous results in a city struggling with violent crime.
“I think was shady frankly, the way that it was all handled. I think they're trying to hide from the fact that they're clearly defunding the police department they're trying to skirt away from that and it's very disappointing,” Missouri Senator Tony Luetkemeyer said.
Senator Luetkemeyer wants the Governor to call a special session.
Noting that Mayor Lucas dropped the plan while state lawmakers were out of session and didn’t circle in city council members in Northland.
Today the governor’s office weighed in:
Governor Parson believes in law and order, which means there must be brave men and women in uniform willing to enforce the law and protect victims. It is imperative that communities support our law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep Missourians safe. As violent crime continues to be a problem in Kansas City, any effort to defund the police is dangerous and irresponsible.
Parson has yet to sign new legislation into law which would prevent defunding police departments.
It’s unclear if that legislation would even apply in this case since some characterize this as an allocation while others call it defunding.
Here’s what the new budget looks like, passed by the city council on Thursday:
Councilmembers who opposed the changes warn if officers are cut, response times will increase, especially in certain sections of the city like the Northland and South Patrol.
Here’s information on what response times look like this year:
