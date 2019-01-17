Snowfall117

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Dense fog will likely linger through noon Thursday in spots, but all eyes are on our winter storm arriving Friday.

The storm is just now making landfall on the West Coast. Just because expected snow totals have changed, do not write this system off.

The winter mix begins Friday afternoon and early evening with changeover to all snow for Kansas City by 10 p.m.

The snow will accumulate overnight and is expected to end Saturday at sunrise.

The expected widespread total is 2-4 inches with heavier pocket north and east of the metro. Wind speeds will be near 40 mph.

Expect delays and travel issues with the storm moving.

