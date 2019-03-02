KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alissia Canady is one of two women in the mayor’s race this year.
If she wins, she’d be the second woman in the city’s history to hold the top spot.
As a relatively new legislative leader, Canady isn’t letting anything stop her.
“In order for us to really address the areas of need, it requires leadership with an equity lens,” she said.
Canady thinks she sees the city that way.
With barely four years under her belt inside city hall, she said she wants to help all parts of Kansas City grow.
“We should not be limited to certain parts of the city because that’s where the cheaper rent is,” she said. “And, making sure we are encouraging ownership opportunities in those same neighborhoods without fear of being gentrified.”
Canady could easily be called a self-starter, holding down a full-time job after school and putting herself through college.
Outspoken since her election to council, she is not shy about her stance that KC needs new leadership.
“We’ve had a long cycle of cronyism and insiders,” she said.
Before her time in the 5th district council seat, she was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County with Jean Peters-Baker.
Coupled with growing up on KC’s east side, Canady can speak personally about the issues facing the city.
“Three things are consistent; homelessness, substance abuse and mental health,” she said.
Canady said those three things need to be addressed to help combat the crime and violence in the city.
When she’s faced with questions about the KCPD, she’s concerned about the number of calls officers respond to.
“Making sure the police are responding to the immediate needs of the community,” she said. “And so, it’s not so much as having enough officers. It’s making sure we’re doing enough to reduce the calls for service they have.”
Canady said the city is moving in the right direction after years of escalating violence, focusing efforts on mental health.
The police department in KC is unique; control sits in Jefferson City and not at 414 E. 12th.
Canady said she’s prepared to amp up the connection between the two governing bodies.
“We’re reengaging our local delegates in Jefferson City so they’re fully abreast of the situations we’re facing,” she said.
With combating homelessness as a pillar of her platform, Canady is looking toward the airport to be the economic driver it was promised to be.
“This is truly a transformative project and we have to make sure we are intentional in making sure those opportunities occur,” she said.
Canady said it’s time to grow the city together and focus on economic opportunities in KC.
For more information about Canady's campaign, click here.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
