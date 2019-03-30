Ali Kemp foundation teaches women self defense

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s a moment which can determine life or death. One we never picture ourselves in but can prepare for.
“We are not here to change who they are we are just here to help them think about the world maybe in a little different scenario,” Jill Liker, who is the Executive Director of the Ali Kemp Education Foundation, said.
The Take Defense training program started after the life of Alexandra Kemp was taken too soon.
“No place is safe unfortunately anymore and the importance of health wellness and safety can’t be emphasized enough,” Liker said.
The program sees no end in sight after years of empowering women of all ages. Liker said it’s all about becoming dominant in every movement you learn.
“Seeing themselves practicing that doing muscle memory, trying to come through in a way and actually do it,” said Liker.
She said it all starts with the mentality that there is something they can do if they ever find themselves in a scary situation.
“If you can’t visualize yourself doing it, you never will be able to master that ability,” Liker said.
The classes teach people the right motions for self-defense and helps them understand why they work in a time of a crisis.
Overall, the program has made a lasting impact on more than 68,000 women across the United States.
