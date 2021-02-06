Washington Lions Football

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In what might be one of the easiest decisions when it comes to NFL Awards, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was named the AP's Comeback Player of the Year.

He won the award on Saturday. 

He guided Washington to an NFC East title after coming back from a life-threatening injury.

Smith suffered injuries to his tibia and fibula - injuries that nearly cost him his leg and possibly his life.

He missed the entire 2019 season and a documentary by ESPN covered his recovery.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.