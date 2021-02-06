KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In what might be one of the easiest decisions when it comes to NFL Awards, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was named the AP's Comeback Player of the Year.
He won the award on Saturday.
He guided Washington to an NFC East title after coming back from a life-threatening injury.
Smith suffered injuries to his tibia and fibula - injuries that nearly cost him his leg and possibly his life.
He missed the entire 2019 season and a documentary by ESPN covered his recovery.
