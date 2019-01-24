KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Airport Committee is expected to meet to discuss the future of KCI.
Leaders are still trying to get airlines to approve the new price tag coming in at nearly $2 billion .
Eight airlines currently service the Kansas City airport.
Once they sign off on their agreement four documents will go to the council for a vote.
