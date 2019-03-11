KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just five months apart, two of Boeing’s new 737 Max 8 airplanes have crashed shortly after takeoff.
Sunday’s crash killed 157 people on board. The cause is still under investigation. The flight was headed to Nairobi from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, it barely made it out of the city.
Monday, several countries have announced they are grounding Max 8 airplanes until further notice, but here in the U.S., they are still taking flight.
Dozens of people flew into KCI on a Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 early Monday morning. One traveler started her journey in Nairobi. That was the destination of the Max 8 plan that crashed in Ethiopia.
“I thought it was pretty scary,” said Sakeena Salahuddin Miller who left Nairobi just hours before a similar airplane, carrying 157 passengers crashed. She added,“getting ready to fly on the same airplane that they had just crashed was very scary.”
A Boeing 737 Max 8 was carrying Miller to Kansas City, the last leg of her trip. She went to Nairobi for a friend’s wedding.
“After I saw the news it was very frightening to find that it was the same,” she said.
Monday flights were still taking off. The major airlines, American, Southwest and United announced that they are all sticking with the Max 8 airplane for now, despite other countries grounding this plane.
The Southwest 737 Max 8 that landed at KCI Monday morning, has since taken off to Las Vegas and landed in Los Angeles.
Delta Airlines doesn’t use Max 8 airplanes.
For the most part, passengers KCTV5 spoke with didn’t know what type of plan they were traveling on.
“I just book my flight and come on the trip that’s it,” Sean Kohn, who traveled on the Max 8 from Orlando told KCTV5.
Another passenger, Brandon Kirk, said, “I kind of just get on the plane and hopefully it makes it to its destination pretty much.”
Now many are questioning just how safe they are in the air.
Miller said, “it’s something you need to think about especially flying hours and hours.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is not taking any action with U.S. airlines.
Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Max 8’s, released this statement:
“Our heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the passengers and Employees on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. As Southwest operates a fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, we have been in contact with Boeing and will continue to stay close to the investigation as it progresses. We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 MAX operations.”
Boeing put out a statement as well:
“Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team. A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.